Sane sympathises with Reus as Euro 2016 opportunity knocks

Leroy Sane says he feels sympathy for Marco Reus, after the Borussia Dortmund star's injury paved the way for him to take a place in Germany's Euro 2016 squad.

Two-cap Schalke attacker Sane made Joachim Low's selection as the World Cup winners look to add a fourth European Championship to their collection, after Reus failed to shake off an adductor injury in time.

Bayer Leverksuen's Julian Brandt and Karim Bellarabi, as well as Sebastian Rudy of Hoffenheim, also missed out of selection - with Sane preferred among Low's attacking options after scoring nine goals in 42 games for Schalke last season.

"You obviously feel for your team mates who don't make it," Sane told the DFB's official website.

"They are all great football players and wonderful colleagues.

"It's particularly unfortunate for Marco Reus, as another injury prevented him from taking part in a big tournament.

"I got along really well with all four of them and I feel for each of them. The coach has to make a decision and I can imagine that he didn't have an easy time making it."

Sane will not have time to dwell on his colleagues' misfortune, however, with a potential key role to play as Germany seek a first European crown in 20 years, starting with a Group C clash against Ukraine next Sunday.

"At first you're obviously somewhat reserved," he added. "You watch everything closely but stay in the background.

"On the pitch it's all different though. The older players demanded me to perform to my abilities. They told me that I should show myself.

"I'm the type of player who voices his concerns on the pitch anyway. When I see a dangerous situation building up behind a player, then I will let him know.

"Obviously us players try to help each other on the pitch. Age doesn't matter in that regard."

