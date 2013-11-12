Sannino removed as Chievo first team coach

The 56-year-old was charged with the task of improving on a 12th-placed finish last term, having been appointed as the successor to Eugenio Corini who departed in May.

However, the club have endured a miserable start to the season, winning just once in 12 Serie A fixtures.

That poor return has seen Chievo slip to the bottom of the league, with just six points garnered from the campaign thus far.

A 0-0 draw at home to Milan on Sunday extended the club's winless run in the league to eight, and proved to be Sannino's last game in charge.

"Chievo Verona have announced the dismissal of first team coach Giuseppe Sannino and his technical staff," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The company offers the coach and his staff the sincerest thanks for the commitment, professionalism and dedication always shown."

Chievo's next opportunity to get their season back on track comes with a visit to Verona after the international break.