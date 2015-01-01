Sanogo could make loan move, says Wenger

The 21-year-old has made only six appearances for the London club this season and the likes of Aston Villa, Bordeaux and Lorient have been linked with the Frenchman.

Sanogo scored his first goal for Arsenal in a UEFA Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, but is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Wenger stated that Sanogo may be on the move during the January transfer window and the Arsenal manager would sooner see Sanogo remain in the Premier League.

He told reporters: "It's a possibility. I would prefer him to go to a Premier League club.

"He is a goalscorer, he's not frightened and a guy who is naturally aggressive."

Sanogo joined Arsenal from Auxerre on a long-term contract in July 2013.