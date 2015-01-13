Sanogo relishing opportunity at Palace

The French striker agreed a temporary move to Selhurst Park on Tuesday after struggling to break into the first team at Arsenal, making just three league appearances this season.

Sanogo has yet to score in the Premier League for his parent club in 11 outings since arriving from Auxerre in 2013, and he hopes to change that under the guidance of Alan Pardew.

"It feels good to have signed a six-month deal at Crystal Palace, so I am happy," the 21-year-old told the club's official website.

"My ambition is to keep on and every day work hard on the training ground, and try to always play.

"It would certainly be good to play [more] for my adaptation of the league.

"I have spoken to the manager and he says if I work hard, I will play, and to improve every day after training.

"I hope I can help the club have a successful second half of the season."