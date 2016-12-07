Santi Cazorla gives Achiles surgery two thumbs up

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has had successful Achilles surgery, the Spain international announced on his Twitter page.

Cazorla suffered the injury in Arsenal's 6-0 Champions League win over Ludogorets in October.

The 31-year-old posted a picture of him giving two thumbs up in a hospital bed with the message "Surgery done! Looking forward to be with you at #emiratesstadium".

It is expected that the surgery will rule him out of action for another three months after he did not respond to treatment on the injury.

Cazorla has scored two goals in 11 Arsenal appearances this season.