Santos demands Portugal focus

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has already turned his attentions to the Faroe Islands after a 6-0 thrashing of Andorra.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck four times, to go with goals from Joao Cancelo and Andre Silva, as the European champions cruised to their win on Friday.

But Santos is already looking ahead to Monday's trip to the Faroe Islands, who have collected four points from two games in Group B.

"We cannot forget the Faroe Islands have four points," he said.

"They are with the same coach [Lars Olsen] for five years, already drew with Hungary and now won away [at Latvia].

"We have to be fully concentrated."

Portugal took control quickly against Andorra, as Ronaldo scored twice in the opening four minutes in Aveiro.

Santos was happy enough with the performance as his team rebounded from their loss to Switzerland in their opening qualifier.

"We had two goals very quickly and we had everything to speed up the game and take advantage," he said.

"We fell asleep a little before the end of the first half and didn't do quite what we should've.

"In the second half, we came back well and scored goals and created many opportunities."