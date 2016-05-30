Santos hoping for Portugal improvement ahead of Euro 2016

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is hoping to see some improvement from his side ahead of Euro 2016 despite their 3-0 friendly win over Norway on Sunday.

Raphael Guerreiro and Eder added to Ricardo Quaresma's first-half goal as Portugal began preparations for next month's European Championship in France.

While Santos believes the result at the Estadio do Dragao was a positive one, there are still a number of things to work on before the tournament gets underway on June 10.

Portugal will contest Group F alongside Iceland, Austria and Hungary.

"We entered the game well, the first 20 minutes were good although we needed a little more outwardness. But the opponent just could not play against us," Santos said.

"After that Norway dropped their lines and we had more difficulties. We began to want to play in a hurry, and this period was not very accomplished. It is normal, the players come from some exhausting days.

"At half-time I told the players to bring more speed in the game when we had the ball. Some players are not yet fully in their rhythms, however. But we had to give freshness to the team for this final phase so we can be stronger.

"It's a positive result, it is good, but not more than that. Iceland is a different team [to Norway]. Teams are similar in some ways, but are completely different in some games.

"I think it was a good game but it was not fantastic. The team was well organised, we managed to do positive things, but there were others not so well acclimatised. We will seek to continue to improve."

Portugal continue preparations with friendlies against England on Thursday and Estonia (June 8) before their first group-stage match against Iceland on June 14.