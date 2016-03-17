Santos Laguna 0-0 America: Champions League stalemate in Torreon

For the second day straight, a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg finished scoreless.

Santos Laguna could not find a home goal against defending champion America as the two Mexican rivals battled it out in a 0-0 draw in Torreon on Wednesday.

The result follows a scoreless draw between Queretaro and Tigres UANL and ensures there is everything to play for when the second legs get underway next month.

Possession was split 54-46 in America's favor, with the visitors also enjoying the better opportunities.

America managed three shots on target as Santos goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin was kept busy throughout.

Both sides had decent penalty shouts turned down as the referee was hesitant to blow his whistle, calling just 10 fouls.

America will host the return leg April 5.