Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams: How to watch the Community Shield 2025

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace as the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners face off at Wembley for the first piece of silverware of the new season: the Community Shield.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday, 10 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET • Venue: Wembley, London • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports/Discovery+ (UK), ESPN+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Community Shield is an annual competition between the winners of English football's top league and its premier cup competition. 16-time Community Shield winners Liverpool were dominant Premier League champions in the 2024/2025 season, and their opponents on Sunday are a side new to the competition, Crystal Palace having claimed the first major trophy in their history with their FA Cup triumph in May.

With the start of the new Premier League season just a week away, both teams will be hoping to set the tone with a big performance, and when there's a trophy up for grabs on the hallowed turf of Wembley there's always a sense of occasion.

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the UK

In the UK, the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace is being broadcast by TNT Sports and its streaming platform Discovery+.

TV viewers can watch Liverpool vs Palace on TNT Sports 1, while the Community Shield live stream is at Discovery+.

Coverage starts at 2pm BST.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal – check with your provider for the latest prices they can offer. TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the USA, ESPN has the rights to the Community Shield, with a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream running on ESPN+.

Get ESPN+ ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. You can also watch FA Cup games on ESPN+, along with every single La Liga fixture in Spain.

How to watch the Community Shield in Australia

Fans down under can watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Community Shield through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.

Get Stan Sport To watch the football, you'll need to get the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12) – so that's $32 a month, for a wealth of live football.

Watch the Community Shield from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the Community Shield is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Community Shield preview

Liverpool's Premier League title defence begins against Bournemouth next Friday, but the Community Shield is a big tone-setter as Arne Slot looks to back up his fine first season in charge and start a new dynasty.

Liverpool have spent big, bringing in midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, attacker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, and a new set of full-backs in Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. However, there's a sense that Slot's squad is not fully settled or even as strong as last year, following the departures of Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander Arnold, and the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

The Reds are still in the hunt for Newcastle's star striker, Alexander Isak, while central defence is an area of concern due to injuries and the departure of Jarell Quansah. They have had a decent pre-season but the 4-2 defeat to AC Milan highlighted their defensive frailties.

Liverpool are making their 25th appearance in the Community Shield and are searching for their 17th victory, their last one coming in 2022 when, as FA Cup winners, they beat the then Premier League champions Manchester City.

As for Crystal Palace, they are new to the competition, having only just claimed their maiden major trophy with their FA Cup win over City in May. It was a huge moment for the South London club, which was met with jubilant scenes, and they'll relish their return to the scene of the success at Wembley.

However, it hasn't been the best off-season for the Eagles, who were stripped of the Europa League place that came with the FA Cup title due to the UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. They are appealing that decision, with a final verdict set to come on Monday, the day after the Community Shield.

It has been a quiet transfer window for Palace, but fans will be watching nervously as question marks surround the futures of star attacker Eberechi Eze and central defender Marc Guehi. Guehi has been linked with a move to Sunday's opponents, Liverpool.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 3-2 Crystal Palace

Liverpool look vulnerable at the back, but still possess the superior quality going forward. We think there'll be goals in it for both sides, but the Reds will edge it.