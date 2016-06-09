Santos: My Portugal team are not presumptuous

Portugal coach Fernando Santos insisted his side's feet are planted firmly on the ground ahead of Euro 2016 despite their 7-0 demolition of Estonia on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a first-half brace for the Euro 2004 runners-up in their final warm-up fixture for the upcoming European Championship in France, which begins on Friday.

Besiktas winner Ricardo Quaresma also scored a double as Portugal secured their seventh win from 10 games.

While Santos believes Portugal are one of the favourites for the tournament, he said his players are not presumptuous.

"I believe that Portugal has the ambition to reach the final and could win it. I said it three months ago," the 61-year-old said.

"This confidence comes from what the players have done and this is what gives me confidence.

"But this game is another game, we must forget it and now we go to France to prepare for other games which are more important."

He added: "Obviously to win by seven goals is always good, it's always nice. But an injection of confidence?

"My team is very confident but they have their feet on the ground, and to me it's very important that my team is not presumptuous

"No one heard us say that we have the presumption that we are the best and we will win all our games with ease.

"We are confident that we have the ability, we have the quality and we have a spirit of a fantastic team, and this in my view is what opens doors so that we can make a big impact."