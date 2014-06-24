Santos solely focused on Greece's fortunes

The Greeks can strengthen their chances of progressing into the last 16 in Brazil with a win over the Ivory Coast, however they have to hope Japan fail to beat Colombia in their simultaneous fixture on Tuesday.

Alternatively, if Santos' men beat the Ivorians by enough to make up their inferior goal differential on the Japanese, they can sneak through regardless.

However, Santos said he was only concerned about the three points for their clash in Fortaleza.

"Now what we have to focus on, is not what will happen at Japan's match, we have to focus on what will happen in the match against Ivory Coast," the coach said.

"And then yes we have all our concentration, our attitude, our willingness, our determination to achieve the outcome that can bring us such a possibility and then we see what can happen in the end."

A healthy win for Greece is an unlikely prospect, especially when you consider they are yet to hit the back of the net after two matches.

Tongue firmly planted in cheek, Santos said a goal from goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, and a clean sheet, would please him.

"I do not know who will score. I hope someone does it. Who will score does not matter for me," Santos said.

"If Karnezis can score the goal, better. If the match finishes 1-0 with the goal from Karnezis I will be very happy."

Santos praised Sabri Lamouchi's men, claiming they have players of "great qualities".

"The Ivory Coast is a very strong team, one of the best African teams, with players who have great talent," he said.

"They playing at the best European teams, which compete in the final stages of European competitions, so players of great qualities.

"But this cannot be an obstacle.