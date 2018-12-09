Saponara explains cheeky celebration after last-gasp leveller

Sampdoria's Riccardo Saponara says team-mate Lorenzo Tonelli was behind his cheeky celebration after a dramatic late leveller against Lazio.

Saponara struck with a wonderful flicked volley in the ninth minute of added time to earn his team a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The goal was the latest scored in Serie A since Opta began collecting detailed data for the league in the 2004-05 season and the celebration proved just as memorable as Saponara's stunning finish.

Saponara whipped his shirt off as he sprinted into the crowd and lost his shorts as he celebrated with supporters, before his bottom was exposed when his underwear was pulled down.

"99 ways of celebrating," Saponara wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to all my team-mates who shared with me this crazy moment - especially that prankster Lorenzo Tonelli."

Tonelli also shared a snap of the celebration on Instagram, writing: "You deserve it all friend! I am happy for you!

"Against everything and everyone. Nobody stops us."

Speaking after the match, Saponara accepted Sampdoria benefited from a stroke of fortune as his goal cancelled out Ciro Immobile's penalty in the sixth minute of additional time, yet Lazio were unable to hang on through to the final whistle.

"We were disappointed after the Immobile penalty goal but we tied it up amazingly," he told DAZN.

"We played great in the first half but we didn't do as well in the second half. We were a little lucky but we are very happy.

"I ran to the fans behind the goal and they tore all my clothes off!"