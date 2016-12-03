Sarri talks up Balotelli to Napoli

Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri has opened the door for a move for Mario Balotelli, insisting the Italian forward would be a welcome addition at the Serie A club.

Nice star Balotelli was a notable observer during Napoli's 3-0 win over Inter on Friday, tweeting his praise for the victors on Twitter.

Balotelli - formerly of AC Milan and Inter during his time in Italy - was impressed with Piotr Zielinski's opening goal, before praising the entire team.

Napoli wow che golDecember 2, 2016

Ma i giocatori del napoli ? Maaaammaaaa miaDecember 2, 2016

The 26-year-old Italy international's social media activity sparked speculation post-match and when asked about Balotelli's comments, Sarri told Sky Sport Italia: "It depends on him. It's very nice living in Nice, but then it's lovely in Naples too.

"Mario is a player with the right characteristics for any team. When he doesn't, it's his fault."

Balotelli has starred in his debut season in Ligue 1, scoring seven goals in nine appearances for Nice.

"I do not deal with the transfer market, but if he likes I can forward him [director of sport Cristiano] Giuntoli's number," Sarri added via Rai Sport.