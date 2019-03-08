Sarri warns Chelsea players not to let improved form slip

Maurizio Sarri has warned Chelsea’s players to be wary of their season once more turning into a “disaster”.

Head coach Sarri has revived the club’s hopes of Champions League qualification after last month appearing to be on the brink of dismissal.

Chelsea backed up Premier League victories against London rivals Tottenham and Fulham by beating Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Italian Sarri hopes the Blues have weathered the most difficult period of their campaign but is aware of how swiftly results can change.

“In five matches, we conceded only one goal. So we are improving in consistency,” said Sarri.

“But we have to be careful. We had a long period of good results in the past and then, suddenly, two weeks of disaster. So we have to be careful.”

Sarri came under intense pressure on the back of humiliating league losses at Bournemouth and Manchester City and an FA Cup exit to Manchester United.

After producing an improved display in the Carabao Cup final against City, which ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat, his team are bidding for a fourth successive victory in all competitions going into Sunday’s top-flight clash with Wolves.

The upturn in form has left the Blues two points outside the top four with a game in hand, as well as on the brink of a quarter-final place in Europe.

“As you know, for me, it was really very important the performance in the final against Manchester City,” continued Sarri.

“Two weeks before that match we lost 6-0 in Manchester.

“A fortnight later, the players were able to play at the same level as them, so that was important for our confidence.”