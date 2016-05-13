Sarri warns players ahead of Frosinone clash

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has warned his players not to take second place for granted as they host already-relegated Frosinone.

The Naples club have a two-point advantage over Roma heading into the final weekend of Serie A games and Sarri understands that it is not job done just yet.

"The message to get across is that tomorrow will be difficult," he said.

"Our results have been good, now we need the fans to help us to reach our objective."

The former Empoli boss also used reference to Ajax and Atletico Madrid after they suffered damaging results last weekend, causing blows to their respective title races.

However, a win for Napoli confirming their automatic qualification to next season's Champions League would be a very proud moment for Sarri.

“It would be the most important result of my career though, that’s beyond doubt," he said.

"We were at a very high level; even in the games we lost we competed well."

Sarri believes Napoli's home crowd at the Stadio San Paolo could have a big part to play in helping the side secure second place in Serie A for the first time in three seasons.

“We need the right mentality, so it will be important for the San Paolo to roar us on," he said.

"The squad is approaching it in the right way, but they don't live in a bubble, so they can be influenced."