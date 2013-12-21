Sassuolo's Acerbi suffers cancer relapse

The 25-year-old had a tumour removed in July and returned a positive drugs test after the 2-2 draw with Cagliari on December 1.

However, Sassuolo have confirmed Acerbi failed the test because of an increase in the levels of levels hormone hCG due to a relapse of the cancer.

Following medical tests, the club outlined the treatment path ahead for Acerbi, adding that an appeal had been lodged with the anti-doping commission

"Following consultation with the National Institute for Tumours in Milan and Professor Roberto Salvioni, the pharmacological anti-tumour protocol the player will undergo was defined," Sassuolo said on their website.

"Ace, we are all with you!"