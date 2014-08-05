Sassuolo's Pegolo faces long injury layoff

The 33-year-old moved to Sassuolo last year and featured regularly to help the club stay in the top flight, courtesy of a 17th-placed finish.

However, the former Siena man suffered a collision in training on Monday and it has now been confirmed that he fractured the tibia in his left leg.

Pegolo underwent surgery on the injury a day later and will have a further check-up in 40 days' time.

While the club have not set an initial date for his return, Pegolo appears set to face a lengthy layoff.

Ciro Polito or Alberto Pomini are the other two senior goalkeepers on the books of Sassuolo, who start the new campaign at home to Cagliari on August 31.