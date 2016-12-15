Saudi Arabia great Noor given four-year doping ban

Former Saudi Arabia star Mohammed Noor has been banned for four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a doping offence.

The 38-year-old tested positive for banned substance Amphetamine in a routine in-competition doping control exam in November 2015.

Noor was given a four-year ban by the Saudi anti-doping authorities but was allowed to resume playing football in April this year after an appeal panel accepted his claim that he had served a sufficient punishment.

However, an appeal from FIFA to CAS to have his full four-year ban reinstated was upheld following proceedings in Lausanne on Thursday.

"The Panel found that the player failed to identify any basis for impugning the reliability or accuracy of the testing laboratory's analysis of his A and B Sample," CAS explained in a statement.

"Moreover, the player could not identify any particular deviation from the WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] International Standards for Laboratories. Therefore, the appropriate sanction for the player's anti-doping rule violation is a four-year period of ineligibility."

Noor, who has 98 international caps to his name and twice represented his country at the World Cup, is one of the country's most famous sporting figures and has spent 23 years in the top flight with Al Ittihad and Al Nassr.

He has won two AFC Champions League and eight Saudi Premier League titles in a highly successful career.