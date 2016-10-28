Saul committed to Simeone and Atletico

Spanish midfielder Saul has pledged his future to Atletico Madrid, as long as coach Diego Simeone is at the club.

Saul has developed into one of the premier midfielders in Europe thanks to his development under Simeone, whose influence in the Spanish capital is clear.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with Saul but the 21-year-old remains 100 per cent committed to Simeone.

"As long as Simeone is here, no, I won't leave," Saul told Club del Deportista magazine.

"When a coach has faith in you as much as he has and gives you that confidence, it's vital."

Simeone has overturned Atletico's fortunes since his appointment in 2011, turning the capital club into a European giant.

The Argentine boss has won LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Europa League, Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup, while he has reached the Champions League final twice.

Saul continued: "For myself and the rest of Atletico it's the same, Simeone is everything.

"He's the person who's bet on me since childhood and gave me my debut.

"He was also there in the tougher times, when I was younger and didn't play often he would look me in the eyes and tell me: 'Saul, you won't play until you go out on loan and grow as a footballer'.

"It's something I appreciated very much, because playing is the best way to grow, as much as you can train with the best and learn from them, if you don't play you don't have competitiveness. That moment was key."

Atletico are fifth in the league standings after nine matches, three points adrift of city rivals Real Madrid.