Saul extends Atletico deal until 2021

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Saul Niguez has agreed terms on a new contract at the Vicente Calderon until 2021.

Wednesday's announcement means Saul, who came through the ranks at Atletico, has extended his previous deal by a further 12 months.

Saul made his debut for the club in a Europa League clash with Besiktas in March 2012, before going on loan to Rayo Vallecano for the 2013-14 campaign.

Since returning to Atletico, Saul has become an established member of the first team and his wonderful solo effort against Bayern Munich helped the club into the Champions League final, where they will face city rivals Real Madrid.

"I am very happy to continue to defend this shirt," Saul said after signing the deal.

Atletico sporting director Jose Luis Caminero added: "We are all very happy with the agreement reached with Saul, who is an excellent footballer.

"He has been trained in our academy and reinforces our commitment to the players in the club."