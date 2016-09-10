Saved by the Bell - Dundee United keeper Cammy saves three penalties

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell was the hero for Dundee United in their 3-1 Scottish Championship win at Dunfermline as he saved an astonishing three penalties.

The former Rangers keeper denied Gavin Reilly, Nicky Clark and Paul McMullan from 12 yards in the first half, giving his side a platform to triumph at East End Park.

The first spot-kick came with the game scoreless in the ninth minute, but Bell went down and got a hand to Reilly's effort.

After Simon Murray had put United 1-0 up, the 29-year-old stopper denied Clark from the spot with 29 minutes on the clock, before repeating the trick at McMullan's expense five minutes later.

Michael Paton hit back after Tony Andreu had extended the visitors' lead, and, despite having Paul Dixon sent off in the 61st minute, the French striker rounded of the scoring with his second in second-half stoppage time.