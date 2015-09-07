Savic still adapting to life at Atletico

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic is still finding his feet in Spain as he attempts to force his way into Diego Simeone's first-team plans.

Savic swapped Fiorentina for Atletico on a five-year deal in July, but the Montenegro international is yet to feature for the La Liga hopefuls this season.

The 24-year-old has been an observer from the bench in Atletico's first two league fixtures, with coach Diego Simeone preferring Uruguay pair Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez at the heart of defence.

"It takes time to adapt to the new team and the new league, but I think I'll be ready soon," said Savic, whose Montenegro travel to Moldova in Euro 2016 qualifying on Tuesday.

"At all the big clubs there is a lot of competition. I'm ready to be at the club. I think I could play an important role and we’re all going to work together for the good of Atletico.

"I'm Stefan Savic and I'm here to defend the colours of Atletico."