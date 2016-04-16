Savio warns Real Madrid over Aguero threat

Real Madrid will have to take "extra care" to stop Sergio Aguero in the Champions League semi-finals, according to former midfielder Savio.

Zinedine Zidane's side overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Wolfsburg in the last eight and have been pitted against City - who put out Paris Saint-Germain - following Thursday's draw in Nyon.

Aguero has scored 18 goals in 25 Premier League games this season but has only managed two in the Champions League, and missed a penalty in the second leg against PSG.

But Savio, who collected three Champions League winners' medals during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, says Madrid must be especially wary of the Argentina striker.

"I am a big fan of Aguero. He is one of the best attackers in Europe at the moment," he told Omnisport. "He's really clever and is always well positioned on the pitch.

"Aguero was superb in the two ties, he made the difference, despite missing the penalty kick. He is different from the rest. He is always dangerous and I believe that Madrid should take extra care with him."

Savio admits he was impressed by City's display in the 1-0 win over PSG at the Etihad Stadium this week and says Manuel Pellegrini should be given credit for his tactical approach.

"I was there watching PSG-Man City and Pellegrini was just brilliant with his tactics," he said.

"They owned the midfield. Everyone always complained about the lack of balance in City's game, their poor defending, but Pellegrini changed that. They were very clever in both ties. Fernando and Fernandinho did a great job protecting the midfield."

The ex-Brazil international is now relishing the prospect of former team-mate Zidane and one-time Madrid boss Pellegrini coming face-to-face in Europe's top competition.

"I don't know how he is now as a manager but I spent one year with him at Madrid in 2002 and he was a very focused person," he said of Zidane. "He was always concentrated on what to do in the field. And we don't have to comment on what he was capable of with the ball...

"Obviously he took a very difficult position. There is so much pressure at Madrid on a daily basis. But he has quality and proved that from the academy positions he took. He knows football like no other and he is studying a lot and this is important. He has the support from the club and the fans, they love him and I think he can be a very good manager.

"Pellegrini is very experienced. This is his third semi-final if I'm not wrong. He did that with Villareal, then did brilliant work with Malaga and is doing the same with City. He has shown against PSG that he's very good tactically speaking.

"But Zidane is improving fast. He's very young and got this tough position earlier in his career. But we can see how fast he's improving from the beginning of the season. As I said, anything can happen in this tie because there are so many stars involved."