'Scandalous' that Busquets is never considered for Ballon d'Or - Xavi

When you play in a team alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, it is easy to be overshadowed but Xavi cannot understand why Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has not been considered for the Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona star Messi has dominated the prestigious award, winning it five times after claiming the 2015 honour ahead of Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mate Neymar.

Quartet Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Javier Mascherano and Ivan Rakitic were also on the shortlist for last year's Ballon d'Or, with midfield general and Spain international Busquets absent, much to the dismay of former Barca star Xavi.

"Barcelona are at another level," Xavi - now plying his trade for Qatari side Al Sadd - told Four Four Two. "They don't let the opposition breathe. And those three upfront… Wow.

"They can score from anywhere. I've never seen three players of such a high level in the same team. Never. Messi, Suarez and Neymar are spectacular.

"But the whole team is, too. Sergio Busquets does everything in midfield, and yet he's never in the running for the Ballon d'Or. Come on – that's scandalous.

"Do people not watch football at all? Do you not understand that football isn't about dribbling?"

Busquets, who signed a new five-year deal with Barca in May, made 35 appearances as the Spanish giants retained their La Liga crown in 2015-16.