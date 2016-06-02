Schalke seal Weinzierl appointment

Schalke have confirmed Markus Weinzierl as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 41-year-old succeeds Andre Breitenreiter in Gelsenkirchen after completing a long-mooted switch from fellow Bundesliga club Augsburg.

Breitenreiter led Schalke to fifth place and a spot in the Europa League group stage for next season, but announced he would leave the club after a single campaign in charge.

Augsburg ended the season in 12th, but Weinzierl's tenure, which began in May 2012, earned plenty of plaudits after he led them to European football for the first time in their history thanks to a top-five finish in 2014-15.

Schalke and Augsburg have agreed not to disclose the terms of an agreement that cleared the way for Weinzierl to sign a contract with his new employers running until 2019.

"I have pursued the path of Markus Weinzierl for many years, not only since his time at Augsburg, who he led to the Europa League," said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel in a statement.

"He is a coach who can give a team a new tactical concept – he certainly will for Schalke.

"We want to start a new beginning at Schalke because Markus is the right man at the right time."

Weinzierl added: "I am very pleased to have the trust of the club. To be the coach of Schalke is a great challenge that I am very happy to take on.

"I look forward to these new tasks with the team and will do everything [to ensure] it is a successful collaboration."