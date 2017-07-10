Schalke sign Harit from Nantes

Schalke have confirmed the signing of France Under-20 international Amine Harit on a four-year deal from Nantes.

The Bundesliga club are reported to have paid €8million to bring Harit to the club, with the midfielder having previously been linked with Arsenal.

Harit made 30 appearances and scored one goal in a breakthrough year at the Ligue 1 side last season, but departs following the appointment of Claudio Ranieri.

And Harit believes Schalke is the right club to move to at this stage in his development, with 31-year-old Domenico Tedesco having taken charge ahead of the new campaign.

"This move is a big step in my career," the 20-year-old said. "And I'm convinced I'll be able to develop into the player I want to become at this club.

"I've known Schalke for a long time - Raul, the Champions League games, I followed it all, just like their games last season against Nice in the Europa League."

Schalke confirmed their interest in Harit last month and Tedesco was delighted to welcome his latest recruit, who joins fellow new signing - defender Pablo Insua - at the Veltins-Arena.

"Amine is a technically versatile player, who can dribble at pace and and applies himself well defensively," Tedesco said.

"He's a player who attacks boldly and can therefore make the difference. We're happy to have been able to sign him."