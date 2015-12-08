Schalke terminate Boateng contract
Kevin-Prince Boateng is free to rejoin Milan in January after he and Schalke mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
Boateng - who moved to Schalke from AC Milan in August 2013 - is expected to rejoin the Serie A club and has already been training and playing in friendlies with them for over two months.
The Ghana international was suspended by Schalke following May's 2-0 defeat at Cologne, with the club blaming a "lack of mutual trust" and informing Boateng he could find a new club.
And a statement on Schalke's official website read: "FC Schalke 04 and Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng have decided to mutually terminate his contract at the club. The terms of the agreement will remain undisclosed.
"He made 60 competitive appearances [46 in the Bundesliga, twelve in European competitions and two in the DFB Cup], in which he scored seven goals. The 28-year-old will become available to play for other clubs on 1st January 2016."
