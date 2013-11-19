Schalke's Szalai set to be fit for Frankfurt clash
Schalke striker Adam Szalai is set to be fit for Saturday's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt after returning to training on Tuesday.
The Hungary international underwent surgery on his hand last week to resolve an injury he suffered in August.
Szalai needed a pin inserting in his right hand, which he damaged in training ahead of the Bundesliga club's UEFA Champions League play-off second leg against Greek side PAOK FC.
The 25-year-old is expected to feature against Frankfurt, though, when he will be looking to add to his tally of seven goals for the season.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.