Liverpool poised for transfer swoop as Arsenal have first bid knocked back for centre-back prodigy: report

Liverpool and Arsenal could be set to battle it out for one of German football’s hottest up-and-coming centre-backs this summer in the shape of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho

As Sport Witness recount, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg had reported earlier in the week that Arsenal were keen on Pacho, but that it would take a £42m-£52m bid to prompt Eintracht to sign off on a deal.

A ball-playing centre-back who is just as comfortable on the ball as he is defending the box, Pacho has reportedly been the subject of an enquiry from Arsenal, but a claimed first bid of £38.5m has been met with a ‘nein’.

Liverpool could solve problem position with Willian Pacho offer

Liverpool are also said to be keen on the 22-year-old, but yet to reach out about the possibility of bringing him to Anfield.

The ten-cap Ecuadorian international has been a key player since arriving from Belgian side Royal Antwerp last summer, starting all but three games in all competitions.

Pacho has been playing regular first-team football since he was a teenager having first made his breakthrough with Independiente del Valle in his home country, helping them to claim their first-ever league title in his breakthrough season in 2021.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with players this season, with defenders a particular talking point for the former.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled for depth to play alongside Virgil van Dijk since Joel Matip suffered an ACL injury in December, calling upon youngster Jarell Quansah to fill in on eight occasions in the Premier League. Matip is set to go out of contract this summer.

Arsenal’s need is less apparent with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming a consistent partnership at the back, with Ben White or Jakub Kiwior shifting over from full-back on the rare occasions Mikel Arteta has required cover in central defence.

Arsenal have mostly been linked with centre-forwards this summer, with Victor Osimhen among those connected to the Emirates - but we feel their big issue lies elsewhere.

They may need to sell first to make either happen, though.