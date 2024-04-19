Liverpool poised for transfer swoop as Arsenal have first bid knocked back for centre-back prodigy: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Liverpool and Arsenal are targeting the same young defender, with the Reds looking like beating the Gunners to the star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in August 2022.
 Liverpool and Arsenal could be set to battle it out for one of German football’s hottest up-and-coming centre-backs this summer in the shape of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho

As Sport Witness recount, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg had reported earlier in the week that Arsenal were keen on Pacho, but that it would take a £42m-£52m bid to prompt Eintracht to sign off on a deal.

