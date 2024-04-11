Arsenal's record-breaking teenage transfer target admits 'absolute dream' of move

Arsenal are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, according to reports in the German press.

BILD report (as relayed by Sport Witness ) that 19-year-old Larsson has been in eye-catching form for the 2022 Europa League winners since joining from Malmo last summer for an undisclosed fee, reported to be a record sale for a Swedish club.

Larsson himself has spoken of his admiration for Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and said last week: “Of course, I read when clubs are interested in me, but that was also the case in Malmo."

Hugo Larsson catches Arsenal eye after strong debut season for Eintracht Frankfurt

Hugo Larsson of Eintracht Frankfurt is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

The midfielder added: "I like to live in the here and now and Eintracht is the perfect club for me to improve.

"In Sweden, everyone is traditionally focused on the Premier League, and I absolutely dream of playing there one day too. But at the moment I feel very comfortable in the Bundesliga.”

Larsson has made 23 appearances for Eintracht this season and has been noted for his ability to break up opposition attacks, ranking as the club’s best midfielder disruptor with 57 tackles and interceptions, according to FBRef data.

Larsson is also a tidy but unspectacular passer of the ball in his current role, leaving much of the creativity to teammates Mario Gotze and Ellyes Skhiri.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous midfielders including Joshua Kimmich in recent weeks (when aren’t they?) with Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny set to go out of contract while Thomas Partey could be available for sale.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit top of the Premier League, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and third-placed Manchester City by a single point.

