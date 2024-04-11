Arsenal's record-breaking teenage transfer target admits 'absolute dream' of move

By Steven Chicken
published

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt defensive midfielder Hugo Larsson

Mikel Arteta gestures during Arsenal's win over Brentford in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Arsenal are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, according to reports in the German press.

BILD report (as relayed by Sport Witness) that 19-year-old Larsson has been in eye-catching form for the 2022 Europa League winners since joining from  Malmo last summer for an undisclosed fee, reported to be a record sale for a Swedish club.

