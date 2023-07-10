Manchester United in talks to sign 'the next Thierry Henry': report

Manchester United are in talks with a French forward who has been dubbed the successor to the legendary Thierry Henry.

The Red Devils are in need of a new striker this summer following the midseason departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wout Weghorst's loan spell coming to an end. An agreement has been reached in principle with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund – though Manchester United are yet to finalise the bid.

But despite the offer to the Dane, more reports are now emerging that another precocious young talent is in the crosshairs.

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund is on the radar for the Red Devils (Image credit: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt has had discussions with United over a move this summer.

“For Kolo Muani, the price tag Is around €100 million (£85m),” the Italian journalist revealed. “It’s true that Manchester United had some contact in the last two weeks to explore the conditions of the story, but Eintracht want €100m and also, they still hope to keep the player for one more season and sell him in summer 2024.”

United are believed to have a reduced budget this summer and with the imminent arrival of Andre Onana, the recent acquisition of Mason Mount and the need for another centre-back, Kolo Muani might be a touch on the expensive side. The French international is extremely highly rated and has been likened to his countryman Thierry Henry in the past for his style and physical stature.

“Kolo Muani has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game – especially at a young age,” the Bundesliga's official website wrote in April. “He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures.”

Randal Kolo Muani is admired by the Old Trafford hierarchy (Image credit: Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

It's also believed that Kolo Muani is on Bayern Munich's shortlist as a potential No.9 in the event that they don't land Harry Kane.

The 24-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €80m.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.

Andre Onana is wanted in goal, Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani are wanted up front, while wonderkid Vitor Roque has been linked, too. Portuguese teen Joao Neves is on the radar, while his countryman Goncalo Ramos is in the crosshairs. United have also enquired about Theo Hernandez, while Jadon Sancho has been put up for sale.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford looks set to remain with a bumper new contract.