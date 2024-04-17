Liverpool learn price tag as they look to pip rivals to in-demand Bundesliga defender: report

It promises to be a summer of transition at Liverpool after the club bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp.

While Reds fans await news of who will replace the title-winning German in the Anfield dugout, the club know regardless of who follows Klopp, work will be needed in the transfer market.

Centre-back is one position that is likely to be a priority for Liverpool, with an update on one player linked to the club emerging in Germany.

Liverpool are in the process of appointing Jurgen Klopp's successor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho has been the subject of transfer speculation from both Liverpool and Premier League rivals Arsenal after a strong season in the Bundesliga.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg has an update regarding the chase for the 22-year-old, reporting that both Liverpool and Arsenal remain interested in signing him after having both made contact over a deal.

He won’t come cheap however, as the report adds that Eintracht have slapped a price tag of between €50million and €60million on the Ecuador international.

Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt is a target for the Premier League (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Pacho only joined Eintracht last summer in a €9million move from Royal Antwerp and has a contract that runs until 2028, with the German side clearly feeling the centre-back’s value is protected.

In FourFourTwo’s view, this hefty price tag is likely to cool Anfield interest in the youngster, who has just one season of experience in one of Europe’s big leagues.

