PSG to sign 'the new Thierry Henry' in statement deal: report
PSG have brought a new forward to the club on Deadline Day
PSG are set to confirm a move for a player dubbed 'the next Thierry Henry'.
This has been a transformational transfer window for Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions have brought in French talent in the form of Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez and Bradley Barcola, while offloading the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.
Kylian Mbappe was expected to be subject of a bid from Real Madrid – but now, the Parisiens have completed their front three with a superstar signing up top.
Transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has delivered his iconic "Here we go" confirmation on Randal Kolo Muani's move to the Parc des Princes.
Eintracht Frankfurt will receive €75m as a fixed fee for the French international with €15m worth of add-ons included in the transfer.
VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?
Kolo Muani was a target for Manchester United at one stage – and has been favourably compared to the legendary Thierry Henry.
“Kolo Muani has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game – especially at a young age,” the Bundesliga's official website wrote in April. “He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures.”
As part of the deal Hugo Ekitike is set to leave PSG.
The 24-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €80m.
More PSG stories
Crystal Palace have provoked anger from Paris Saint-Germain, over talks held with Hugo Ekitike
PSG star Julian Draxler could retire, it has been suggested, while Neymar has left for Saudi Arabia. Kylian Mbappe, however, is back in the fold.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White