PSG to sign 'the new Thierry Henry' in statement deal: report

PSG are set to confirm a move for a player dubbed 'the next Thierry Henry'.

This has been a transformational transfer window for Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions have brought in French talent in the form of Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez and Bradley Barcola, while offloading the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe was expected to be subject of a bid from Real Madrid – but now, the Parisiens have completed their front three with a superstar signing up top.

Kylian Mbappe has a new team-mate in the frontline up front for PSG (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has delivered his iconic "Here we go" confirmation on Randal Kolo Muani's move to the Parc des Princes.

Eintracht Frankfurt will receive €75m as a fixed fee for the French international with €15m worth of add-ons included in the transfer.

Kolo Muani was a target for Manchester United at one stage – and has been favourably compared to the legendary Thierry Henry.

“Kolo Muani has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game – especially at a young age,” the Bundesliga's official website wrote in April. “He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures.”

Randal Kolo Muani is Paris-bound (Image credit: Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

As part of the deal Hugo Ekitike is set to leave PSG.

The 24-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €80m.

