Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani 'will cost more than €90 million'

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann insists it will take a bid in excess of €90 million to sign star striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The France forward, who has 21 goals in 41 appearances in his debut season in Germany, has been linked with a number of top teams across Europe including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Reports in Germany have suggested that the 24-year-old could be available for around €80-€100m, but Hellman hopes he will stay at his current club.

"He has a long-term contract," the Eintracht CEO told Bild TV. "It's particularly comfortable to sit on. The field of interested parties is very large and very prominent. I notice and feel a different number than €90 million on the international market."

And he added: "He's one of the hottest things currently available on the European striker market. The absolutely ideal scenario would be for him to stay."

Kolo Muani, who has been likened to France legend Thierry Henry, made his debut with Les Bleus last year and scored against Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals.

The striker was almost the hero for France in the final against Argentina, but his shot in extra time was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

It has been reported that Manchester United will have a budget of €100m this summer, even if the club is taken over by new Qatari owners.

However, another reports suggests prospective owner Sheikh Jassim will target Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe if he takes over this summer.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that United are close to signing another player from Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax.