Quiz! Can you guess how far the top 40 clubs in Europe have gone in the Champions League?

No time limit for this one, 40 clubs to guess the best-ever Champions League finish of.

What is the best Champions League/European Cup finish for each of these teams?

It was the mid-50s when some bright sparks decided that the best way to decide who the best team in Europe was would be to have a knockout tournament.

Of course, no every team in Europe would play one another – so it was limited at champions of domestic leagues, plus holders of the tournament. It's snowballed, slightly.

The European Cup is now called the Champions League, with places given to the best teams in the biggest countries. But despite almost ever-present participation from some in the competition, it's still a difficult thing to win.

We've listed out the top 40 clubs in Europe at current by UEFA coefficient – can you tell us whether they've won the tournament, reached the final, made the semis or not gone further than the final eight in the Champions League?

