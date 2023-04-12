Manchester United in talks to sign incredible £88m 'new Thierry Henry', with 'concrete bid' made: report

Manchester United look set to break the bank for 'the new Thierry Henry', in their quest for a new striker.

The Red Devils have had a barnstorming season in which they could yet end up with three trophies, having already lifted the League Cup. But up front, Erik ten Hag has had problems, losing Cristiano Ronaldo midseason and using Marcus Rashford out wide.

Wout Weghorst has been brought in on loan but Manchester United are keen to add a world-class forward in the summer – now, they appear to have made a 'concrete bid' for one.

Wout Weghorst won't remain at Manchester United beyond this season (Image credit: Getty)

Sport Bild (opens in new tab) in Germany are reporting that a "concrete bid" for Eintracht Frankfurt superstar Randal Kolo Muani has been made, as United look to complete their frontline this summer.

The Europa League champions have put a £88 million price tag on his head amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, too, and are said to be willing to sell for the right offer.

Having risen to prominence this season with superb displays in the Bundesliga this season, Kolo Muani is even earning comparisons with his legendary countryman, Thierry Henry, for his style of play. The forward has been converted from a wide-man to a centre-forward and is only starting to bloom in his early 20s.

"Kolo Muani has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game – especially at a young age," the Bundesliga's official website (opens in new tab) wrote a week ago. "He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures."

Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani is a £88m target for Premier League giants (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman's move to the Premier League could well hinge on Harry Kane's future. With the England captain a target for United, too, the Old Trafford outfit could use the 24-year-old striker as a Plan B – while Tottenham might explore a move for him, should they lose their No.10.

Kolo Muani is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

