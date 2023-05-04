Manchester United have made 'concrete bid' for the 'next Thierry Henry' – and it'll be cheaper than expected: report
Manchester United are in for a player compared to the legendary Thierry Henry – in addition to Harry Kane
Manchester United are looking like the team most likely to purchase a player compared favourably to Thierry Henry – and perhaps not for as big a fee as first thought.
The Red Devils have enjoyed a good season, looking a shoo-in for top four in the Premier League with another cup final to look forward to at the end of the campaign, having already won the League Cup.
But Manchester United have a clear lack of options in attack, with Marcus Rashford carrying the team's threat up top right now. Having been used up front in the absence of a world-class striker, manager Erik ten Hag would like to address this in the summer with a big signing.
Germany-based Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg (opens in new tab) says that United are "pushing hardest" for Eintracht Frankfurt star, Randal Kolo Muani.
SportBILD (opens in new tab) have claimed that the Red Devils have made a "concrete bid" for the attacker, with the club's sale the only hold-up in making further progress. With Kolo Muani not even the priority target this summer – United want Harry Kane – there's a good chance both could join, given that Kolo Muani can play out wide, too.
Plettenburg has also added that "the real price tag is expected to be lower than €100m+ bonus", meaning that the nine-figure price tag mooted for the 24-year-old might not actually be a reality.
"Kolo Muani has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game – especially at a young age," the Bundesliga's official website (opens in new tab) wrote last month.
"He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures."
Kolo Muani is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)
