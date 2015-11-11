Schneiderlin doesn't play for praise

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin said he does not play to seek recognition in the media, with the Frenchman happy to be a team player at Old Trafford.

United forked out around £25million to sign Schneiderlin from Southampton in July but the France international's tireless exploits in midfield often go unnoticed compared to his team-mates.

The 26-year-old, though, is not fussed about the lack of attention he receives.

"I'm a team player. I don't play for chasing praise from anyone," Schneiderlin said in an interview with Inside United magazine.

"Of course, you have to play as well as you can but I don't play to have a good rating in the newspaper or anything like that.

"I just play to win games and give my team the best possibilities."