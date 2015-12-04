Schneiderlin: Teams go on the defensive against Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes Manchester United's struggles in front of goal boil down to the spoiling tactics that opposing teams employ when facing Louis van Gaal's men.

United have been out-scored by all of their top-five rivals and Van Gaal's style of play has drawn criticism, with some claiming it to be dull.

However, Schneiderlin does not agree that United have been boring and pointed at other opponents' defensive approach instead.

"Every team we come up against is putting 10 people behind the ball and defending for their lives," Schneiderlin told the official United website.

"Sometimes it's difficult to create and find space but, of course, we should create more chances and do more.

"I know there is criticism but we let people do their talking. Our job is to deliver by winning games. I've seen teams win the Premier League with good, solid defences and not conceding goals. Football is like that sometimes.

"But, of course, we need to work on our formation to try to score goals and win games."

United will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday when they host West Ham after back-to-back draws against PSV and Leicester City.