Scholes considered quitting in summer

The 35-year-old revealed that he thought about hanging up his boots after he did not perform to his own high standards, but was determined to improve for the team.

"At Christmas last season I did not think I would be playing in this one. I wasn't playing well enough,” he told MUTV.

“The season before last I had an injury for three months and then from Christmas onwards my form wasn't brilliant. Leading up to Christmas last year it still wasn't great.

"I wasn't playing as much as I would have liked but you need to be playing well to get into the team."

Scholes, who was named Barclay’s Player of the Month for August and turned down the chance to return to international action for the 2010 World Cup, has been in fine form this season.

The midfielder set up goals for Dimitar Berbatov and Ryan Giggs in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford and scored his 150th goal for United in the 2-2 draw at Fulham.

He ended August by playing a key role in the 3-0 home win over West Ham United to help United finish the month in third place in the Barclays Premier League table.

"I set myself high standards. I want to feel as though I am contributing to the team. If I am not doing that what is the point of being here?"

By Vaishali Bhardwaj

