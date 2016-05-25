Scholes hopes Mourinho keeps Giggs at Manchester United

Paul Scholes hopes fellow Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs will be retained on Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford staff.

Mourinho is poised to replace Louis van Gaal in the Old Trafford hot seat after the Dutchman was sacked on Monday, just two days after leading United to FA Cup glory.

Giggs served as Van Gaal's assistant for two years, and had been tipped to take the top job after the former Barcelona coach's planned departure in 2017, but Mourinho is expected to hire his own staff, including long-term right-hand man Rui Faria.

This has put Giggs' future in doubt, with reports suggesting that the 13-time Premier League winner may take the opportunity to launch a managerial career elsewhere.

But Scholes believes his former team-mate and close friend's in-depth knowledge of United should be cultivated by Mourinho and his staff.

"I've not spoken to him for a few days but hopefully he will still be involved," Scholes told talkSPORT.

"He's got great experience, he knows the club inside out.

"I think everybody involved with the club and the fans especially would love him to be involved in some way - whether it is assistant or just helping him [Mourinho] being around the place.

"He has been there for nearly 30 years now, he knows the players, he knows what type of football is expected and hopefully he can be of assistance somehow."