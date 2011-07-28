Scholes: Modric a suitable successor

Chief executive David Gill admitted that club are looking to bring in one more signing this summer, with a creative midfielder top of the agenda for United.

Croatian international Modric, Inter Milan’s Wesley Sneijder and Samir Nasri of Arsenal have all been mooted as potential signings.

But it is the Tottenham midfielder that has caught the eye of the 36-year-old, despite admitting any three of the players would be welcome additions at White Hart Lane.

“The ones who have been linked all look like they are capable of playing for United,” Scholes told the Manchester Evening News.

“The three linked the most with United are all great top players. Of the three Modric, when we've played against him, has been the one I have been most impressed with.

“Whenever we played Tottenham, he was the one who stood out."

“But there are no guarantees. You could sign Sneijder for £35-40 million and it might not work out. He went to Real Madrid

and it didn't quite work out for him there, so you just don't know.”

Modric has been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane in recent months and Scholes admits that he is an admirer of the 25-year-old.

However, he confessed that finding a replacement isn’t a necessity, admitting he hasn’t been a prominent member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s starting XI in recent years.

“I don't think it is a big deal really replacing me because I haven't been the type of player people are talking about for the last four or five years,” he added

“I haven't been scoring goals or been the main playmaker in the team for a while. I don't think I actually need replacing in that way at all.

“I wasn't pulling the strings anymore, definitely in the last two years and probably even since I was 31-32. I haven't been as prominent in the side. I wasn't scoring the goals and I wasn't making the goals.”

Scholes also went to add that United will be a dominant force in the Premier League next season whether or not Ferguson brings in another midfielder before the close of the transfer window.

“The players already at the club have got the chance to go on and stake big claims,” he added.

“I wouldn't have any worries going with the players already at the club. We have loads of talent who can play there. Ryan Giggs did it brilliantly last season, Darren Fletcher

Tom [Cleverley], Anderson, Michael [Carrick] and Ji-sung Park can play ther