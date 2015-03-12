Schoolboy arrested over Watford fan attack

The incident occurred after Watford's 2-2 draw at Wolves, when a 44-year-old man was attacked and taken to hospital with head injuries.

His condition is critical but stable.

A statement from West Midlands police on Thursday confirmed a 13-year-old boy had been arrested, while an 18-year-old, who was arrested on Wednesday, has been released on bail.

The 18-year-old must report to a police station on a daily basis, and is banned from Wolverhampton city centre on matchdays.

An online fundraising page has been set up by a Wolves fan in aid of the injured Watford supporter - named on the site as Nick Cruwys - and donations have since passed the £25,000 mark.