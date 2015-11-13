Schubert coy on Gladbach targets

Andre Schubert kept his cards close to his chest after being appointed the permanent head coach at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 44-year-old stepped up from the club's Under-23 side after Lucien Favre's departure in September, and signed a two-year deal on Friday after guiding the club to just one defeat in 11 games in charge.

However, Schubert is not willing to divulge his targets for the season.

"I'm very happy with how everything has gone," he said. "In the last few weeks we had a lot of fun.

"It is always nice when you achieve good results and achieve them in a way that pleases everyone.

"I am convinced that there is still a lot of potential [at the club], which is why I am very happy that I'm now head coach.

"We have fought back in the league and worked out a better position. My goal now is to win the next game against Hannover. I am not thinking much further than that.

"Of course we also want to progress in the cup and finish third in the Champions League group to qualify for the Europa League, but all the other objectives we will discuss internally."