Schubert praises 'very brave' Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach interim coach Andre Schubert lauded his players for their response to a difficult situation after ending their Bundesliga drought.

Just days after Lucien Favre resigned, Monchengladbach scored four times in the opening 21 minutes in a 4-2 victory over Augsburg on Wednesday.

The win was the club's first of the league season, lifting them into 16th in the table.

Schubert, named the interim coach on Monday, praised his team for their character and said they had taken the necessary risks.

"We are happy with the victory. It was very important after this hard time and in this situation," he said.

"I am happy because the team rewarded itself. I have huge respect for this team, if you consider all the problems, all the events in this stressful situation where you do not have much confidence.

"The team handled the situation very well. The players were self-critical; they thought about how they can improve and worked hard in the training sessions.

"That was very good and they rewarded their efforts within the game. The players played very brave."

Fabian Johnson, Granit Xhaka, Lars Stindl and Mahmoud Dahoud were on the scoresheet for Monchengladbach, who visit Stuttgart on Saturday.