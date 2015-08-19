Schulz joins Gladbach, Wendt extends contract

Borussia Monchengladbach fortified their left-back position on Tuesday, signing Nico Schulz from Hertha Berlin and extending Oscar Wendt's contract.

Schulz signed a four-year deal with Gladbach, ending his period with Hertha with 92 league appearances across five years, while Wendt agreed to stay at the club until the end of the 2017-18 Bundesliga season.

The duo will battle it out for the left-back position in Lucien Favre's side.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl was thrilled to bring Schulz - a player with his best years ahead of him - to Borussia Park.

"We have been closely following Nico Schulz's development in the last few years and we are very happy that we have been able to sign him now," he said.

"Nico can play in attack or defence on the left side and is a perfect fit to our squad."

Wendt started at left-back in Gladbach's Bundesliga-opening defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

The Swede has played 80 league games for Gladbach since signing from FC Copenhagen before the 2011-12 season.