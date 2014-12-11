Schurrle laughs off Chelsea exit reports

The Germany international has found regular football hard to come by at Stamford Bridge this season, with six of his 10 Premier League appearances coming from the bench.

Schurrle made his first start for the club since November 5 against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, as Chelsea rounded off their UEFA Champions League Group G campaign with a comfortable 3-1 home win.

The 24-year-old, who scored the second in that fixture, has been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga as part of a potential swap deal including Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus.

But Schurrle has no intention of departing west London any time soon.

"Of course I can just laugh all the talk of leaving off," he told the Evening Standard. "I am not going to change club in the transfer window.

"I am happy where I am, I am happy in London. I love the city, I love the fans. We have a great team and want to win something this season.

"This is where I belong and where I want to help. I know what the manager wants for me and that he likes about me."

Chelsea's progress to the Champions League knockout stages was already assured before Wednesday's clash at Stamford Bridge, but the win meant they went through unbeaten despite heavily rotating their squad.

The last 16 could produce a potentially problematic tie with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen all finishing runners-up in their respective groups, but Schurrle does not fear any side.

"We can rotate and make changes and we still have so much quality on the pitch," he added.

"We have a big squad - that's what we need for our goals. We don't fear anybody. If we play our best we can beat everyone."