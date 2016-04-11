Schurrle: We will run for our lives in Madrid

Andre Schurrle says he and his Wolfsburg team-mates are not taking anything for granted in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Wolfsburg have a 2-0 lead after their heroics at home but Schurrle said their advantage is not enough to allow for complacency at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

"Tuesday will be at 100 million per cent, we will run for our lives," the Wolfsburg star is quoted as saying by DPA.

The match is particularly important for Wolfsburg, who are looking at their Champions League campaign as the one saving grace from an otherwise terrible season.

They knocked Manchester United out at the group stage and their win against Madrid in the first leg was unexpected, but the heights achieved in Europe have been cast against poor domestic form.

The latest setback came at home to Mainz, held to a 1-1 draw.

"Of course what we did against Mainz was very poor," Schurrle said.

"Since we beat Real Madrid 2-0, the whole city speaks only of that game but the second leg will not be easy."