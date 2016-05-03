Schwarzer has shown age is just a number - Kisnorbo

Former defender Patrick Kisnorbo said Leicester City goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has proved dreams can be fulfilled regardless of age after the veteran was involved in back-to-back Premier League titles with two different clubs.

Monday was a landmark moment in sporting history as Leicester - almost relegated to the Championship last season - completed the ultimate rags-to-riches story, crowned champions of England without kicking a ball thanks to Chelsea's 2-2 draw against second-placed Tottenham.

It was a special moment for ex-Australia international Schwarzer, who at 43 years old is set to receive a winners' medal, despite not playing a Premier League match in 2015-16, having been part of Chelsea's triumphant season last term.

"He is the ultimate professional and it is fitting for him to go back-to-back," the recently-retired Kisnorbo told Omnisport.

"It's something he'll cherish, even at the latter stages of his career. He is a Premier League winner."

Schwarzer has made three appearances this season but none have come in the Premier League, as Kasper Schmeichel helped Leicester defy the odds.

Kisnorbo - a former international team-mate of Schwarzer's who spent four years at Leicester - added: "Age is just a number at the end of the day.

"He has proved to a lot of people that it doesn't matter how old you are, you can still succeed, still strive and achieve your dreams.

"Okay, he didn't play a lot of games but he was definitely part of it. He definitely pushed Kasper Schmeichel. If Schmeichel made a mistake, Schwarzer would've been there. It's a great story."