Schweinsteiger does not have a future in England - Hamann

Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann feels Bastian Schweinsteiger has no future in England after being dropped by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Schweinsteiger's prospects at Old Trafford look bleak following the arrival of Mourinho and he has been training with United's reserves in recent weeks.

Hamann believes his compatriot should have been treated with more respect, but is nonetheless adamant his career in the English top flight is all but over following recent developments.

"From a sporting point of view, one can understand Schweinsteiger being dropped," Hamann told Bild.

"But questions can be asked about the way all this has gone down.

"Schweinsteiger should be asking himself whether he gave his all for Manchester United last season. Maybe it is not the wisest thing to walk around at tennis tournaments all the time when you are injured.

"I would be really surprised if he still had a future in England."

Schweinsteiger, 32, has a contract until June 2018.